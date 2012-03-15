A cameraman films in front of the main entrance of the Home of FIFA in Zurich October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

LONDON Premier League chairman Dave Richards attempted to explain his comments about soccer's world governing body FIFA "stealing" the game from the British on Thursday, saying he had not meant to cause offence.

"First of all, I'd like to clarify something: I'm a Yorkshireman and I'm quite broad," Richards, who also issued a statement apologising for his outburst on Wednesday, told Sky Sports News. "If I say something, it can be taken a little out of context.

"I was asked about the heritage of the game. I would never want to offend FIFA or UEFA.

"What I actually said, I used a word which, looking back, is probably inappropriate. But it is the way I am.

"I put a statement out last night and I have also sent a private email to the president of FIFA and the president of UEFA, saying I apologise, because I never intended to cause any stir at all."

Richards was in Doha - site of the 2022 World Cup finals - when he criticised FIFA for not making clear which region they wanted to host the World Cup finals before countries wasted money on expensive bids.

England was beaten by Russia for the right to host the 2018 finals.

Richards, who stumbled and fell into a hotel fountain on Wednesday, caused a stir when he said England had given football to the world "then, 50 years later, some guy came along and said, you're liars, and they actually stole it. It was called

FIFA".

He went on to say European governing body UEFA then "stole a bit more".

However, he back-tracked from those remarks on Thursday.

"We were talking about heritage and legacy, and England has given a wonderful legacy to the total world on the game," Richards told Sky Sports News.

"It (England) gave them the game and I am terrifically proud of that. But I also recognise that UEFA and FIFA have done a magnificent job over the years in changing things, and there has got to be change. I recognise that."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)