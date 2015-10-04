Oct 4 Factbox on Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked by Liverpool on Sunday.

* Born Jan. 26, 1973 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland

* Rodgers only played a handful of matches in his native Northern Ireland before he was signed by English club Reading as a teenager.

* Retired aged 20 due to a genetic knee condition.

* First managerial post came at Watford in November 2008 after time with the Reading youth team and Premier League club Chelsea's reserves.

* A brief stint in charge of Reading followed from June-December 2009 before he joined Swansea City in July 2010.

* Led Swansea to promotion from the Championship (second division) via the playoffs in his first season.

* Guided Swansea to a respectable 11th place finish in the 2011-2012 Premier League season, their first campaign at the highest level since 1983.

* Named Liverpool manager on June 1, 2012, replacing club legend Kenny Dalglish.

* Rodgers oversees his first competitive game as Liverpool manager on Aug. 2, 2012, a 1-0 win in the Europa League against FC Gomel

* Liverpool are knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by League One side Oldham Athletic on Jan. 27, 2013

* Guides Liverpool to a second-place finish in the 2013-14 Premier League season, scoring 101 goals -- their highest finish since 2008-09

* Rodgers signs a new four-year contract on May 26, 2014

* Liverpool end the 2014-2015 season with a 6-1 defeat by Stoke City, ending up in sixth place, making Rodgers the club's first manager since the 1950's not to win a trophy after three seasons in charge

* Liverpool sack Rodgers on, just eight games into the season with the five-times European champions in 10th place in the league.