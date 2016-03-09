March 9 Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers expects his successor Juergen Klopp to be given time to realise the Merseyside club's ambitions of ending their long wait for an English league title.

Under Rodgers, a Luis Suarez-inspired Liverpool fell two points short of lifting the Premier League in the 2013-14 season, the closest the Reds have come to adding to their 18 titles since their last triumph in 1990.

"The expectancy of course is to win the league, we went very close in my time and obviously Juergen will go in and feel that he can improve on that and that's why the owners made the change," Rodgers told the Belfast Telegraph.

"They felt they wanted to improve and to improve on runners-up would be to win the league but it is going to take time. I'm sure the owners will give him that time."

Rodgers, who was sacked in October after three years with the club, was confident the experience he gained at Liverpool will make him a better manager.

"I have taken time to reflect on my period at Liverpool, an incredible club, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Hopefully, when I go into my next job, I will be all the better for the rest and for the reflection," the former Swansea City boss said.

"When I come back I'll be a better manager. The experiences make you better." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)