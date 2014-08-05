Arsenal beat City to reach FA Cup final with Chelsea
LONDON Arsenal will play London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27 after beating Manchester City 2-1 following extra time in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.
LONDON England midfielder Jack Rodwell completed his move from Premier League champions Manchester City to Sunderland on Tuesday after agreeing a five-year contract.
The 23-year-old, who began his career at Everton, spent two years at City where his first-team opportunities were limited.
Rodwell, whose price tag is reported to be around 10 million pounds ($16.9 million), joined goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon in making the move from City to the north-east club.
Sunderland manager Guy Poyet has been busy in the transfer market with midfielder Jordi Gomez joining from Wigan Athletic, defender Billy Jones from West Bromwich Albion and Dutch international Patrick van Aanholt from Chelsea.
($1 = 0.5932 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Arsenal will play London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27 after beating Manchester City 2-1 following extra time in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.
Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 test runs on Sunday, reaching the milestone against West Indies in the opening match of his farewell international series.