LONDON May 20 Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell was called up to the England squad on Monday for their friendlies against Ireland and Brazil despite playing in only 11 league games all season.

Rodwell, who scored twice in his club's final day 3-2 defeat to Norwich City on Sunday, missed large chunks of the campaign through injury.

He has been selected as cover for Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley, who picked up a knock in their 5-5 draw with West Bromwich Albion in their final outing.

Roy Hodgson's England side play Ireland on May 29 at Wembley, followed by Brazil in Rio four days later. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)