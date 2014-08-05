LONDON Aug 5 England midfielder Jack Rodwell completed his move from Premier League champions Manchester City to Sunderland on Tuesday after agreeing a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who began his career at Everton, spent two years at City where his first-team opportunities were limited.

Rodwell, whose price tag is reported to be around 10 million pounds ($16.9 million), joined goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon in making the move from City to the north-east club.

Sunderland manager Guy Poyet has been busy in the transfer market with midfielder Jordi Gomez joining from Wigan Athletic, defender Billy Jones from West Bromwich Albion and Dutch international Patrick van Aanholt from Chelsea.

($1 = 0.5932 British Pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)