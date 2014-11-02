Manchester United's Marcos Rojo is stretchered off during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Argentina defender Marcos Rojo dislocated his shoulder in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday, their manager Louis van Gaal confirmed.

"His shoulder is out," the Dutchman told reporters. "We don't know how long that will take. I have to wait until Monday. But he shall not play against Crystal Palace (on Saturday), I don't think."

Rojo, who joined the club from Sporting Lisbon in August, fell heavily in a collision eight minutes into the second half and had to be replaced by teenager Paddy McNair.

Shortly afterwards, City's Sergio Aguero scored the only goal of the Premier League derby.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)