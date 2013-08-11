Manchester United's Wayne Rooney arrives at Don Muang International Airport, ahead of Saturday's soccer friendly against the Thailand Singha All Stars as part of the team's Asia tour, in Bangkok July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files

LONDON Wayne Rooney will miss Manchester United's Community Shield match against Wigan Athletic on Sunday with a shoulder injury, British media reported.

The England striker has been left out of United's squad for the season-opener at Wembley, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Rooney, for whom United have turned down two transfer offers from Premier League rivals Chelsea, picked up the injury nine days ago and appears not to have recovered in time to make a first pre-season appearance.

However, he is set to turn out at Wembley next Wednesday when England play Scotland in a friendly.

