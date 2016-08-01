LONDON England striker Wayne Rooney intends to be available for England duty through to the 2018 World Cup in Russia when he will decide on his international future, he was quoted as saying on Monday.

"I'll carry on until the World Cup in 2018 and then I might have a decision to make," he told the Daily Mail in an interview. "But for the next two years, captain or not captain, I'll turn up and be available to play if I am wanted."

The Manchester United forward, who skippered his country in their Euro 2016 campaign which ended with a shock defeat by Iceland in the last 16, said he had briefly talked to new England manager Sam Allardyce but not about the captaincy.

"I’ve spoken to him. Not at length about how we’re going to play or my role, but he seems very excited about the job and he’ll have his own way of doing it," Rooney said of the former Sunderland manager who was appointed last month.

"I don’t think it would be fair to expect him to make a decision on the captaincy now. So I’ll wait and see what he thinks. He’ll want to see the group, work with us all and then make his decision."

