NYON, Switzerland Dec 8 England striker Wayne Rooney's ban at next years' Euro 2012 finals was reduced from three to two games following an appeal heard by UEFA on Thursday, Sky Sports News reported.

Rooney was originally banned for three matches following his sending off in the 2-2 draw away to Montenegro in October for aiming a kick at opponent Miodrag Dzudovic.

UEFA's Press office said they could not confirm the ruling, which means the Manchester United forward will miss England's opening two Group D matches against France in Donetsk on June 11 and Sweden in Kiev on June 15, but will be eligible to play against Ukraine in their third and final group game in Donetsk on June 19.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mitch Phillips)