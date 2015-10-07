Oct 7 England striker Wayne Rooney is doubtful for Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Estonia but will still be presented with a golden boot to commemorate him becoming the country's record scorer even if he does not play at Wembley.

The 1966 World Cup winner Bobby Charlton, whose scoring record of 49 goals has been eclipsed by Rooney, will present his fellow Manchester United great with the boot before kick-off.

A 20-metre square surfer flag with the striker's picture on it will be passed over the fans as part of the celebrations.

Rooney, who beat Charlton's 45-year-old scoring record by scoring his 50th goal with a penalty against Switzerland on Sept. 8, has missed the last two training sessions at St George's Park with an ankle injury, British media reported.

England have already qualified for next year's European Championship finals in France and are the only team to have won all their eight qualifying matches so far.

Defender John Stones has withdrawn from the squad with an injury and manager Roy Hodgson has called up Tottenham Hotspur duo Kyle Walker and Andros Townsend as replacements. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)