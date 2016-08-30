Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
Aug 30 Wayne Rooney will end his England career after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the striker said on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old made his announcement at a news conference ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday when he will set a new record for an England outfield player ahead of David Beckham by winning his 116th cap.
"Come Russia I feel that will be the time for me to say goodbye to international football, my mind is made up," said Rooney, who was reappointed England captain on Monday.
"I will just try to enjoy myself over the next two years," he added.

May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac