Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
LONDON Feb 26 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has been ruled out of England's friendly against the Netherlands on Wednesday with a throat infection, his manager Alex Ferguson said on Sunday.
Rooney missed United's Europa League defeat to Ajax Amsterdam last Thursday as well as Sunday's 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League.
"Wayne has still not recovered from the throat infection he has," Ferguson told Sky Sports. "Hopefully we can get him ready for next Sunday, because we have a big game."
United, who are second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Manchester City, visit third-placed Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.
England play the Netherlands at Wembley under the guidance of caretaker coach Stuart Pearce after Fabio Capello quit as manager earlier this month.
Pearce was already without Aston Villa striker Darren Bent, who withdrew with an ankle injury sustained in Villa's 0-0 draw at Wigan on Saturday.
(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Stephen Wood)
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)