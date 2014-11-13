LONDON Nov 13 Factbox on England striker Wayne Rooney who is expected to win his 100th international cap against Slovenia at Wembley on Saturday.

Born: Oct. 24, 1985 in Liverpool.

CLUB CAREER:

After coming through Everton's youth academy, Rooney made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old against Tottenham Hotspur in August 2002.

Manchester United signed the 18-year-old for 25.6 million pounds ($40.3 million) in August 2004.

Rooney has won five Premier League titles, two League Cups and one Champions League with United.

Rooney was handed a five-year contract by David Moyes in February and was given the captain's armband after Louis van Gaal took charge at Old Trafford ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Rooney is third on United's record all-time scoring list with 219 goals in 450 appearances. He is 30 behind Bobby Charlton's record of 249.

ENGLAND:

Made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2003, coming on as a substitute against Australia to become England's then-youngest ever player.

Scored his first senior international goal against Macedonia in England's 2-1 Euro 2004 qualifying victory to become the country's youngest scorer at 17 years 317 days.

Rooney scored four times in the Euro 2004 finals before England bowed out in the quarter-finals to Portugal.

Almost missed the 2006 World Cup finals after suffering a foot injury two months before the tournament.

Despite recovering in time, Rooney looked far from his best and failed to score against Trinidad & Tobago and Sweden before his tournament ended in misery after being sent off in the quarter-final defeat by Portugal.

LACKLUSTRE PERFORMANCES:

After England failed to qualify for Euro 2008, Rooney had to wait until the 2010 World Cup in South Africa to play in another major international tournament.

However, the striker's lacklustre, goalless performances were criticised and England were eliminated in the second round.

Rooney helped England secure their place at Euro 2012 but was sent off in their last qualifier against Montenegro and was banned for three matches, which was reduced to two on appeal.

Missed England's opening two games of Euro 2012 against France and Sweden but scored on his return against Ukraine before England were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Italy.

BECOMING CAPTAIN:

Having endured two disappointing World Cup campaigns, Rooney was determined to make amends at this year's tournament in Brazil but he was played out of position in England's opening match against Italy.

Rooney did score his first ever World Cup goal in England's 2-1 defeat by Uruguay before they were knocked out of the tournament without a win in the group stage.

After England's poor World Cup showing, Steven Gerrard retired from international duty and relinquished the captaincy.

Coach Roy Hodgson named Rooney as captain in August ahead of the start of England's Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

Rooney has scored 43 goals for England in 99 appearances and is six behind Bobby Charlton's record of 49.