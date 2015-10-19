LONDON Leeds United have parted company with German manager Uwe Rosler after he spent just five months in charge of the second-tier club.

Rosler will be replaced by Steve Evans, the former Rotherham United boss told Sky Sports.

A 2-1 home defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday left the former European Cup finalists seventh from bottom with 11 points from as many matches.

Leeds have not won a home game since March, the worst run in their history, and the 46-year-old Rosler was shown the exit door as swiftly as many of his predecessors.

Italian owner Massimo Cellini has now gone through five managers since he bought the club in April 2014.

"I would like to thank Uwe for the effort and commitment he showed during his time here," Cellino said in a statement.

"He was incredibly professional throughout and we had a strong working relationship. Unfortunately results didn’t work out for him here and we are now looking elsewhere."

