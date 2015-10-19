LONDON Oct 19 Leeds United have parted company with German manager Uwe Rosler after only 12 matches in charge, the club announced on their official Twitter feed on Monday.

A 2-1 home defeat against Brighton on Saturday left the former European Cup finalists down in 18th place in the Championship (second tier) on 11 points from as many games.

They have not won a home game since March, the worst run in club history, and the 46-year-old Rosler was shown the exit door as swiftly as many of his predecessors.

"#lufc can confirm that Uwe Rosler has parted company with the club. A full statement will be released later today," Monday's tweet read.

Controversial Italian owner Massimo Cellini has now gone through five managers since he bought the club in April 2014. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)