Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
LONDON Oct 19 Leeds United have parted company with German manager Uwe Rosler after only 12 matches in charge, the club announced on their official Twitter feed on Monday.
A 2-1 home defeat against Brighton on Saturday left the former European Cup finalists down in 18th place in the Championship (second tier) on 11 points from as many games.
They have not won a home game since March, the worst run in club history, and the 46-year-old Rosler was shown the exit door as swiftly as many of his predecessors.
"#lufc can confirm that Uwe Rosler has parted company with the club. A full statement will be released later today," Monday's tweet read.
Controversial Italian owner Massimo Cellini has now gone through five managers since he bought the club in April 2014. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.