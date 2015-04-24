LONDON, April 24 Rotherham United were teetering
on the brink of the English Championship relegation zone on
Friday after being docked three points and fined for fielding an
ineligible player against fellow stragglers Brighton and Hove
Albion.
The deduction left Rotherham 21st in the 24 team table on 41
points, with the bottom three clubs set to be relegated at the
end of the season.
Rotherham are one point above Millwall and two clear of
Wigan Athletic although with a game in hand over both. Brighton
are in 20th place on 46 points.
Played Points
Brighton 44 46
Rotherham 43 41
Millwall 44 40
Wigan 44 39
Blackpool 44 25
Rotherham, who have three games remaining and can appeal the
decision, fielded teenage defender Farrend Rawson in the 1-0 win
a day after his loan from promotion contenders Derby County had
expired.
The club, who were fined 30,000 pounds ($45,400), blamed an
administrative error and said they were disappointed with the
deduction.
The appeal deadline is May 1, the day before the end of the
Championship season, although manager Steve Evans hoped it would
ultimately not matter.
"If we get some positive results over the next eight days
then it doesn't matter what the Football League have done and it
doesn't matter what other teams do on the field," he told
reporters.
"If we can beat Norwich (at home on Saturday) it would go a
long way to us being part of the Championship next season. If we
get the three points, we all know we would be a gnat's whisker
away, regardless of the Football League's decision."
($1 = 0.6613 British Pounds)
