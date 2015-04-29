LONDON, April 29 Rotherham United players looked forward to a week of champagne celebrations on Wednesday after a jibe about lacking 'bottle' left relegated rivals Millwall with a bitter taste.

Rotherham beat Reading 2-1 on Tuesday to secure their Championship survival in a game that condemned Millwall to the third tier of English soccer.

"A Millwall player said we've not got bottle. I've got 12 bottles of pink finest Champagne and we'll be drinking them for about a week," manager Steve Evans told the BBC.

"Look forward to League One, son, and keep your trap shut," he added.

Millwall striker Lee Gregory had been quoted earlier in the week as saying he hoped Rotherham would lose to Reading and then "bottle it" on the last day of the season against Leeds United to ensure Millwall stayed up.

Rotherham had been plunged into the relegation battle after being docked three points last week for fielding an ineligible player. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)