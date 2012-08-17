LONDON Round-up of news before this weekend's Premier League fixtures (times GMT):

* Champions Manchester City begin their title defence at home to promoted Southampton on Sunday (1400) and will hand a late fitness test to goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Hart missed the Community Shield win over Chelsea last weekend and then England's midweek friendly with Italy because of a back complaint.

Defender Micah Richards, injured on Olympic duty with Britain, will be out for a month while manager Roberto Mancini could hand new signing Jack Rodwell a first start after his transfer from Everton.

* Manchester United fans should get a first glimpse of new signing Robin Van Persie alongside Wayne Rooney at Everton on Monday (1900) in a forward line that will strike fear into rival defenders.

Last season's Premier League top scorer completed his move on time from Arsenal on Friday to be available for the clash at Goodison Park.

Fellow new arrival Shinji Kagawa could also feature but Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Jonny Evans are still out.

* Everton have been boosted by the recovery from injury of Marouane Fellaini (groin) and Darron Gibson (thigh).

They have a fully fit squad available with close-season capture Steven Naismith set for his debut after joining from Rangers.

* Former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas begins his Tottenham Hotspur reign with a tricky away trip to Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday (1630) and only one seasoned striker in the shape of Jermain Defoe.

Spurs are still hopeful that Emmanuel Adebayor will join the club from Manchester City after his successful loan spell last season but at present inexperienced youngster Harry Kane is the only back up for diminutive England striker Defoe.

"We are looking for one more striker. You can't survive with two strikers only, you need three or four," Villas-Boas told reporters at his pre-match news conference.

* Newcastle have doubts over a number of key players, including captain Fabricio Coloccini, Hatem Ben Arfa and Papiss Cisse, while new signings Vurnon Anita and Romain Amalfitano are in contention to start.

"We've got a few guys who aren't at the level of other players - Ben Arfa being one of them," said Newcastle manager Alan Pardew.

* Arsenal begin life without Van Persie at home to Sunderland (1400), looking for summer captures Lukas Podolski and Olivier Giroud to fill the void left by the Dutch international striker's departure to Old Trafford.

Manager Arsene Wenger must do without defender Laurent Koscielny (calf) and winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle) but Theo Walcott, who pulled out of England's friendly with Italy in midweek, should be available.

* Defenders Phil Bardsley and Wes Brown are ruled out for Sunderland, meaning new signing Carlos Cuellar could make his debut.

Manager Martin O'Neill is hoping Benin international striker Stephane Sessegnon can shake off an ankle injury while new signing Louis Saha could go straight into the side.

* West Ham United, who beat Blackpool in the Championship playoff to seal a return to the top flight, could hand debuts to five signings - Jussi Jaaskelainen, Stephen Henderson, Mohamed Diame, Alou Diara and Modibo Maiga - when they host Aston Villa on Saturday (1400).

* Brendan Rodgers takes charge of Liverpool for the first time in a competitive fixture when his side travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (1400).

Former Swansea boss Rodgers made his third Anfield signing on Friday when Moroccan international winger Oussama Assaidi joined from Dutch side Heerenveen.

* Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo is considering whether to hand new signing Oscar a role at Wigan Athletic on Sunday (1230) after he joined up with the squad following Olympic duty with Brazil.

"Oscar has only been in the building for a day and a half, so we will see. I still have to think about it for Sunday, but there will be plenty of time to play," Di Matteo told a news conference on Friday.

* United States international Geoff Cameron, a summer signing for Stoke City from Houston Dynamo, is available for the away clash at Reading on Saturday (1400) after heading back home to complete his visa.

Defender Robert Huth has made a rapid recovery from viral meningitis after a five-day stay in hospital for treatment.

"It's a massive bonus to us that we are even able to consider him for our opening game because he's had a big scare for himself and his family," said Stoke manager Tony Pulis. (Editing by Alison Wildey)