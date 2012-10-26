Chelsea's Frank Lampard applauds the audience as he leaves the pitch during their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in London October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Brief news ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches (all times GMT):

* Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard will be out for up to two weeks with a calf injury, manager Roberto Di Matteo said on Friday.

The England international, who was forced off after only 18 minutes in Chelsea's Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, will miss Sunday's top-of-the-table Premier League showdown with Manchester United (1600) and the League Cup clash between the teams on Wednesday.

United will be without Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa who has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a knee injury.

* Arsenal's Jack Wilshere could return to first team action after more than 14 months out injured as Arsenal look to get back to winning ways after successive defeats in Saturday's home clash against Queens Park Rangers (1400).

"Wilshere I have to consider. We'll make a decision tomorrow, if I put him in the squad or not. That's basically it," manager Arsene Wenger said on the club website (www.arsenal.com).

Wilshere was an unusbed substitute when Arsenal lost 1-0 to Norwich City in the Premier League last weekend but was not in the squad for the tame 2-0 reverse at home to Schalke 04 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"We have hit the wall a little bit in the last two games, and just did not find our rhythm," Wenger said.

* Roberto Mancini, the boss of champions Manchester City, said top players should be able to fit into any system after facing criticism for switching to a back three in his side's Champions League defeat on Wednesday.

City defender Micah Richards appeared to question Mancini's tactics after they lost 3-1 at Ajax Amsterdam.

"If you are a top player it is not important what system you use," Mancini told reporters on Friday.

"If you don't understand a system like that, you cannot play for a top team."

Mancini also confirmed Pablo Zabaleta will miss Saturday's clash against Swansea City (1630) after suffering a hamstring injury while David Silva, Javi Garcia, Maicon and Jack Rodwell are also out.

* Sunderland signed former Scotland forward James McFadden on a short-term deal on Friday, the club said.

McFadden, 29, made eight appearances for Everton last season, but was a free agent and could sign outside the transfer window.

Sunderland travel to Stoke City on Saturday (1400). (Reporting by Toby Davis)