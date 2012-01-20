LONDON Jan 20 Brief news ahead of this
weekend's Premier League matches (all times GMT):
* Arsenal's Thierry Henry and Thomas Vermaelen face late
fitness tests ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester United
(1600) but Mikel Arteta will not feature as Arsenal seek revenge
for their 8-2 thrashing at Old Trafford in August.
"At the moment I don't think he (Vermaelen) will make it for
Sunday," manager Arsene Wenger said about the Belgian defender
who has been out since New Year's Eve. "Let's hope we have a
good surprise. Let's see how he develops. There may be a test.
At the moment we just go day by day but he looks short.
"(Henry) will have a test on Saturday; he has a calf
problem. (Arteta) has no chance. The earliest for him is Aston
Villa."
Fifth-place Arsenal are 12 points behind second-placed
United but Wenger says the teams are evenly matched.
* Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas has backed the idea of
reserve teams being allowed to play competitively in the English
Football League.
The Portuguese boss said the change, which is currently
prohibited, would help Premier League clubs develop young
players.
"The European model could be applied to England, the reserve
league over here serves the first team but doesn't serve
long-term progression," he said ahead of Chelsea's Premier
League game at Norwich City on Saturday (1245).
"There is more cultural identity with a B team, what happens
at Barcelona B is down to a good model at the club and in
competitions, they promote talent."
* Liverpool defender Daniel Agger will return to the squad
for Saturday's visit to struggling Bolton Wanderers (1730) after
missing the goalless draw with Stoke City but midfielder Jay
Spearing is doubtful with a hamstring injury.
"Agger is okay," Dalglish told reporters at the pre-match
news conference. "I said the injury was on-going last week, so
we've just got to manage it."
Spearing was forced off during Liverpool's 1-0 League Cup
semi-final win over Manchester City last week.
"We just need to have a look at Jay, see how he goes,"
Dalglish added. "Apart from that, I don't think there's anybody
else we need to worry about."
* Manchester United defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones
have recovered from injuries and are fit to face Arsenal.
"We're a bit better in terms of injuries. Smalling and Jones
will be fit," United manager Alex Ferguson said about the pair
who missed the 3-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers last week.
There was further good news with midfielders Ashley Young
and Tom Cleverley making progress with ankle injuries.
"Tom and Ashley are doing a good running programme and their
fitness levels are good," said Ferguson. "I am hopeful in 10
days' time (Tom) will be playing football on the training side
of it. That is the plan unless there is any recurrence."
* Manchester City's Mario Balotelli is fit to face title
rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (1330) after recovering from
an ankle injury.
The Italian limped out of City's 1-0 League Cup semi-final
defeat to Liverpool last week and missed Monday's 1-0 win at
Wigan Athletic.
"Mario is OK, he did (training) yesterday," City manager
Roberto Mancini told a news conference.
* Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp refused to rule
out Ledley King from Sunday's match.
The defender has missed the third-placed club's last six
matches and has not trained since picking up a hamstring injury
in December but could yet make a surprise return.
"He's not fit to train today," Redknapp told reporters on
Friday. "He can't, because of his knee, but he may well come out
tomorrow morning, so I wouldn't write him off.
"This is no different to normal. If he comes out tomorrow
morning and says "I'm okay", then he'll play Sunday, if I pick
him. That's how it works. It's amazing, really, it defies
everything."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)