LONDON Oct 5 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches (all times GMT):

* John Terry, captain of league leaders Chelsea, should return to the starting lineup for Saturday's match against struggling Norwich City at Stamford Bridge (1400) after sitting out his team's 4-0 Champions League win over Nordsjaelland on Tuesday.

Terry is facing a four-match domestic ban after being found guilty by the FA of racially insulting Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand, but has until Oct. 18 to decide whether to appeal against it.

Frank Lampard, who was on the bench for last week's win at Arsenal, should return to the midfield after playing against the Danes in Copenhagen.

Norwich, without a league win and in 18th position, will give defender Sebastien Bassong a late fitness test.

* Manchester United, who face a tricky trip to Newcastle United on Sunday (1500), still have a long list of injuries with defender Jonny Evans the latest casualty after suffering a dead leg in United's 2-1 win over CFR Cluj in the Champions League on Tuesday.

There are also doubts about midfielders Ryan Giggs and Michael Carrick who are unwell.

Newcastle, who beat Bordeaux 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, should have Fabricio Coloccini back after a hip and thigh injury.

* Champions Manchester City, who have looked far from impressive this season and struggled to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, put their unbeaten league record on the line against unbeaten Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (1145).

City have won three and drawn three while Sunderland have won one and drawn four of their league games to date.

City could be without playmaker Samir Nasri, who took a knock against the German champions, but defenders Micah Richards and Maicon could be called up after recovering from ankle and foot injuries.

* Tottenham Hotspur, who are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions since their opening day defeat to Newcastle, hope to include Emmanuel Adebayor in the squad for Sunday's home match against Aston Villa (1400) with the striker fit again after a hamstring injury which has sidelined him for five weeks.

Spurs have climbed to fifth while Villa, who have just one win all season and sit in 15th, will be without midfielder Stephen Ireland, who has a broken wrist.

* Like Manchester United, Arsenal have a number of key players missing including Abou Diaby (thigh), goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (ankle) and Tomas Rosicky (calf), but midfielder Jack Wilshere is on his way back though Saturday's match at West Ham (1630) may be too early for him.

The talented young England player had his first outing for 14 months in an under-21 game against West Bromwich Albion on Monday which is good news for the Gunners who slipped to eighth after last week's home loss to Chelsea.

"He played for 60 minutes on Monday but we have to resist the temptation to rush him back," manager Arsene Wenger told reporters on Friday. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Tom Pilcher)