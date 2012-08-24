LONDON Aug 24 Round-up of news before this weekend's Premier League fixtures (times GMT)

* Liverpool said they hoped to secure Real Madrid midfielder Nuri Sahin on loan ahead of Sunday's home match against champions Manchester City. (1600)

"Hopefully in the next 24 hours we'll get some confirmation on that," manager Brendan Rodgers said following Thursday's Europa Cup win over Hearts.

The Turkish international was instrumental in helping Borussia Dortmund win the Bundesliga in the 2010/11 season but has made only a handful of appearances for Real last term.

* Manchester United, who face Fulham on Saturday (1500), have injury concerns at the back with Jonny Evans, Rio Ferdinand and Chris Smalling still out and Phil Jones not match fit.

Manager Alex Ferguson said he was considering moving Patrice Evra central defence, with new signing Alexander Buttner likely to be on the bench.

"Evra could actually play centre-back. He has done in the past." Ferguson told reporters.

* Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas said he expected Emmanuel Adebayor to make a big impact after his move from Manchester City was finalised this week ahead of Saturday's match against West Bromwich Albion. (1500)

"He had an extremely good season here last season and it's almost like he already belongs to the family. It's pretty clear what he can do for us," said Villas-Boas.

The Togolese forward played at Tottenham on loan last season.

Defender Younes Kaboul is out with a knee injury as Spurs look for their first win of the new season after their 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United last week.

*Newcastle will make a late decision on whether to include captain Fabricio Coloccini and striker Demba Ba for Saturday's match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (1730).

The duo missed Thursday's Europa League play-off draw with Atromitos due to thigh and shin injuries respectively. Cheick Tiote (calf) and Shola Ameobi (hamstring) are also doubtful.

* Chelsea captain John Terry is in doubt for the match after picking up a neck injury against Reading on Wednesday, manager Roberto Di Matteo said.

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta became Di Matteo's fifth summer signing when he joined from Olympique Marseille on Thurdsay, while Victor Moses will have a medical after a transfer fee was agreed with Wigan Athletic.

* Manager Arsene Wenger said ahead of Arsenal's trip to Stoke on Sunday (1330) he would consider bringing in more players before the transfer window closed next Friday, but only if they were "something special".

"My approach is that we have a very strong squad but if one or two opportunities arise we will take it," he told a press conference.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has a chance of playing after returning to training, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is a slight injury concern but was expected to play. Laurent Koscielny was still out with a calf injury.

