LONDON Aug 31 Brief news from the Premier League before this weekend's matches

* Ashley Young will miss Manchester United's trip to Southampton on Sunday (1500) with a knee injury in what will be manager Alex Ferguson's 1,000th league game in charge of the club.

Centre-back Jonny Evans is expected to return from ankle surgery after he took part in an under-21 match in midweek to ease United's defensive problems.

"Phil Jones has done some training but isn't ready yet. Rio Ferdinand's in the same boat," manager Alex Ferguson said on the club website (www.manutd.com)

"At least we have one centre-back available, which is an improvement. It allows us to put Michael Carrick back in midfield.

* Arsene Wenger believes September will be an important month for Arsenal, who travel to Liverpool on Sunday (1230) with both teams yet to record their first league win.

"It is of course (a defining month) because we play big teams and how well you do against big teams decides your end position in the table," he said on the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

Arsenal are due to play Manchester City and Chelsea next month as well opening their Champions League campaign against Montpellier.

France defender Laurent Koscielny has recovered from a calf injury and is in the squad to face Liverpool clash.

*Liverpool midfielder Lucas is out for up to three months with a thigh injury and Charlie Adam has joined Stoke City but defender Daniel Agger is back from suspension.

* Manchester City are still without injured trio Sergio Aguero, Gareth Barry and Micah Richards but new signing Scott Sinclair could be in the squad to face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday (1630).

* QPR, whose 3-2 defeat to City in the final game of last season, secured the Manchester side the title, are likely to give Esteban Granero his debut, following the midfielder's move from Real Madrid.

* England striker Andy Carroll, signed on loan from Liverpool, is set to make his debut for West Ham against Fulham on Saturday (1145).

"He will be in the squad for the game tomorrow," manager Sam Allardyce told Sky Sports News. "He's a huge player in this division who scores goals and contributes to build up play. He can help us be a force in this league."

* High-flying Swansea, second in the table, face life without Sinclair when they host Sunderland on Saturday (1400) after the midfielder joined champions Manchester City.

"I wish him the best and I think it was best for him to move as he had made up his mind," manager Michael Laudrup told the club website (www.swanseacity.net)

"It's important though to remember the contribution he has made to this club over the last few years."

* Moussa Dembele, signed from Fulham, could make his debut for Tottenham Hotspur against Norwich City on Saturday (1400) with both sides, who have a point each, seeking their first league win of the season.

The London side will be without centre half Younes Kaboul who is out for four months following knee surgery this week. (Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Pritha Sarkar)