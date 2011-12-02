Dec 2 Brief news ahead of this weekend's
Premier League matches (times GMT):
* Newcastle United will be without suspended Argentine
midfielder Jonas Gutierrez as they seek to pay tribute to former
captain Gary Speed by beating Chelsea at St James' Park.
Long-term injury victims defender Mike Williamson and French
midfielder Sylvain Marveau will also be absent along with Ivory
Coast defensive midfielder Cheick Tiote.
Chelsea could suffer a fifth league defeat -- and sixth in
their last 10 games -- after being dumped out of the League Cup
by Liverpool in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.
The 1245 GMT clash between the fourth- and fifth-placed
teams kicks off a day that will be marked by widespread tributes
to Speed, who was found dead last Sunday aged 42.
Newcastle said they will remember Speed with a pre-match
singing of the hymn 'Bread of Heaven' with fans raising cards
carrying his shirt number, 11, before a minute's applause.
Manager Alan Pardew said: "Our players will be desperate to
win to pay tribute in that way -- we can' guarantee that, of
course, but we're going to try."
* Leaders Manchester City welcome back Italian striker Mario
Balotelli and England midfielder Gareth Barry for the visit of
promoted Norwich City (1500) after suspension.
After winning Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final at Arsenal
1-0, unbeaten City hope to strengthen their grip on top spot. A
win would put them eight points clear for a few hours at least
of city rivals United, who feature in Saturday's late kickoff.
Tenth-placed Norwich have American Zak Whitbread and
Spaniard Daniel Ayala set to return after injury but fellow
defender Ritchie de Laet is doubtful.
* Manchester United will be without Bulgarian striker
Dimitar Berbatov, due to an ankle injury, and Brazilian twins
defenders Rafael and Fabio da Silva at Aston Villa (1730).
England striker Danny Welbeck is also doubtful for United
who will seek to bounce back after their shock midweek home
defeat by Championship (second division) Crystal Palace in the
League Cup quarter-finals.
For Villa, striker Emile Heskey could make a 500th Premier
League appearance, the sixth player to achieve the feat. Captain
Stilian Petrov returns in midfield as Villa seek only a second
win over United in 30 meetings.
* Tottenham Hotspur could jump to provisional second place
if they extend a run of nine wins and a draw in 10 league games
by beating 18th placed Bolton Wanderers (1500), three days after
an unexpected home defeat by PAOK Salonika in the Europa League.
Dutch forward Rafael van der Vaart is set to return after a
hamstring strain for Spurs while Bolton may be without
midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker (hamstring). Defender David Wheater
is suspended.
* Arsenal are hoping to return to winning ways after two
frustrating home games -- a league draw with Fulham and a League
Cup defeat by Manchester City -- at second-bottom Wigan Athletic
(1500), who won at Sunderland last weekend.
"We have had a disappointing last week," said manager Arsene
Wenger. "Now, we have to come back and show our character."
Arsenal had won six of eight league games before being held
by Fulham, but have won away only three times since February.
They will be without midfielders Frenchman Abou Diaby
(hamstring) and Czech Tomas Rosicky (thigh) while Wigan are set
to welcome back defenders Emmerson Boyce, from injury, and
Paraguayan Antolin Alcaraz, after a ban for spitting.
