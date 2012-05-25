England's goalie Jack Butland reacts during their U-20 World Cup second round soccer match against Nigeria in Armenia, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga/Files

LONDON England's third choice goalkeeper John Ruddy was ruled out of Euro 2012 on Friday after breaking a finger in training, leaving little known Jack Butland to be promoted to the squad.

Birmingham City's uncapped Butland, who was previously on the standby list, will join up with the squad next week despite never having played in the top two English divisions.

"We've given a chance to the young Under-21 goalkeeper Jack Butland who is cutting short his holiday in Mexico and coming to Poland instead," England manager Roy Hodgson told reporters in Oslo where his side are preparing for a friendly against Norway.

Butland's selection is purely on potential with the 19-year-old having represented England at every age group level but having yet to make his senior debut for Birmingham in the English Championship (second division).

He spent last season on-loan at League 2 (fourth division) side Cheltenham where he kept a clean sheet 11 times in 24 games.

Butland would be a very long shot to play in Poland and Ukraine next month with Manchester City's Joe Hart England's first choice and West Ham United's Robert Green his deputy.

New coach Hodgson confirmed that Green would play against Norway on Saturday, his first start since making a dreadful error in a 2010 World Cup game against the United States.

Revitalised striker Andy Carroll, fit-again Scott Parker and new captain Steven Gerrard are also down to start the penultimate friendly before England begin their Euro 2012 Group D campaign against France in Donetsk on June 11.

Norwich City keeper Ruddy, who is yet to win a cap, had earned a call-up to Hodgson's 23-man squad after an impressive season with the Premier League side.

"He was so excited about being called up and getting his chance for the national team for the European championship so to break a finger in training...is really unfortunate," Hodgson added.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman/Tom Bartlett Editing by Patrick Johnston/Mark Meadows)