Soccer-Shakespeare named permanent manager of Leicester City
June 8 Leicester City have appointed Craig Shakespeare manager on a permanent basis after he rescued the Premier League club from relegation last season.
June 25 Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy, forced out of England's Euro 2012 squad by injury, signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club on Monday.
The 25-year-old also has an option to extend the deal until 2017, the club said on their website (www.canaries.co.uk).
Ruddy, who was expected to be England's third-choice keeper at Euro 2012, pulled out after breaking a finger in training last month.
England were beaten on penalties by Italy in the quarter-finals on Sunday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alison Wildey)
June 8 Leicester City have appointed Craig Shakespeare manager on a permanent basis after he rescued the Premier League club from relegation last season.
ZURICH/NEW YORK, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.