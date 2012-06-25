June 25 Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy, forced out of England's Euro 2012 squad by injury, signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club on Monday.

The 25-year-old also has an option to extend the deal until 2017, the club said on their website (www.canaries.co.uk).

Ruddy, who was expected to be England's third-choice keeper at Euro 2012, pulled out after breaking a finger in training last month.

England were beaten on penalties by Italy in the quarter-finals on Sunday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alison Wildey)