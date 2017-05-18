Cristiano Ronaldo to testify in tax fraud case July 31 - court
MADRID Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will testify on July 31 in a case in which he is accused of hiding income from the tax authorities, court officials said on Tuesday.
Players will face a two-match retrospective ban for diving from the start of next season after the English Football Association (FA) approved a new rule to combat simulation in an annual general meeting on Thursday.
Under the new regulations, incidents involving players who deceive a match official into awarding their team a penalty or sending off an opponent can be reviewed by a three-man independent panel.
"This process would be similar to the one used now for a red card offence (violent conduct/serious foul play/spitting at an opponent) which was not seen at the time by the match officials but caught on camera," the FA said in a statement.
The FA will only be able to impose the ban if the panel's decision is unanimous. The panel will consist of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player.
"Should a charge of 'Successful Deception of a Match Official' be admitted or found proven, the Independent Regulatory Commission will have the power to rescind the caution or dismissal received by the opposing player as a result of the simulation if it chooses to do so."
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Lough)
MADRID Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will testify on July 31 in a case in which he is accused of hiding income from the tax authorities, court officials said on Tuesday.
Victoria Azarenka cannot wait to renew her rivalry with close friend Serena Williams in what could shape up to become a future battle of the tennis mums.