By Keith Weir
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 Prospective owners of
English soccer clubs will need to win the blessing of a new
regulator as part of measures announced on Friday to improve the
governance of the game following criticism from politicians.
English Premier League Chief Executive Richard Scudamore
said the change would bring "added rigour" to the way rules on
ownership were enforced but added it would not be a panacea.
"There is no regulatory system in the world that will
ultimately stop a club failure," Scudamore said.
Scudamore said soccer should celebrate the wealth generated
since the 20-team Premier League broke away from the rest of the
professional game two decades ago, signing a series of lucrative
deals with pay TV operator BSkyB.
"It's good news that there is lots of money in the game but
it needs careful regulation to make sure that clubs remain
sustainable," he said.
Critics say the rewards on offer have encouraged clubs to
build reckless levels of debt to try to secure Premier League
status and that the game is too expensive for the ordinary fan.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
Scudamore was speaking at Wembley Stadium at a briefing on
governance reforms proposed jointly by the English Football
Association (FA), the Premier League and the Football League --
representing the 72 clubs in the lower divisions.
The proposals follow a parliamentary inquiry last year that
said the existing set-up at the top of the national game was ill
equipped to run what has become a multi-billion pound business.
Sports minister Hugh Robertson had set a deadline for a response
of the end of February.
Under the proposals, a licence system will be introduced to
ensure clubs meet minimum standards on financial regulation,
ownership and their stadium.
The FA, the game's ruling body, will slim down its board
from 14 members to between 8 and 12 to streamline decision
making. Clubs will also be forced to improve communication with
fans by appointing a "Supporter Liaison Officer".
The parliamentary inquiry identified debt as "a serious
problem throughout the football pyramid".
The financial plight of struggling clubs has been
highlighted after championship (second division) club Portsmouth
last month went into administration for the second time in two
years. In Scotland, champions Rangers face a battle to survive.
Scudamore noted that the rules on club ownership had been
tightened since Portsmouth in 2010 became the first Premier
League club to go into administration.
A new FA Regulatory Authority will help to ensure that these
tougher rules are being enforced and gradually take over full
control for enforcing them from the leagues. Its members will be
experienced business regulators but not necessarily from a
soccer background.
Football League chairman Greg Clarke said clubs in the lower
leagues had built up close to one billion pounds ($1.58
billion)in debts but were beginning to rein in spending.
"The level of debt that they need to continue operating will
come down but it's a 10-year journey," he said.
Fans of a number of struggling lower league clubs have tried
to fund rescues in recent seasons while, at the other end of the
scale, a group of wealthy businessmen wanted to buy champions
Manchester United from the American Glazer family.
"If supporter ownership can be facilitated, it should be
encouraged," Scudamore said.
However, Clarke saw practical problems as clubs tended to be
either too big for fans to buy or a risky investment.
"We don't want fans to lose their money," Clarke said.