LONDON, June 12 Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna, in Brazil with the French World Cup squad, has announced that his seven-year stint at the Premier League club is over.

According to media reports, the 31-year-old full back is on the brink of moving to champions Manchester City.

"I don't know where to start or even how to say it but I just wanna thank Arsenal FC, a family to me, a club who taught me so much in 7 years," he said on his Twitter feed on Thursday.

"Now it's time for me to move on and one more time THANK YOU."

Sagna joined Arsenal from Auxerre in 2007 and won his first trophy at The Emirates when the north London club beat Hull City in the FA Cup final at Wembley last month.

France kick off their World Cup campaign against Group E rivals Honduras in Porto Alegre on Sunday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ian Ransom)