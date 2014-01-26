Soccer-Leicester's Shakespeare wants more from in-form Vardy
April 26 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in his last seven Premier League games but manager Craig Shakespeare wants more from the England international.
LONDON Jan 26 Chelsea have completed the signing of Basel's Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, the Premier League club said on their website on Sunday.
Salah has signed a five-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and will wear the number 15 shirt.
"I'm very happy to sign for Chelsea, such a big club in the world. I hope I can make the Chelsea supporters happy and have a good career at the club for many years to come," Salah said in a statement.
Liverpool were also keen to sign the 21-year-old who came to attention in England during last season's Europa League and Salah was a key figure in Basel's two Champions League group-stage wins over Chelsea in the current campaign.
Salah became Chelsea's second major signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of midfielder Nemanja Matic from Benfica. Spain midfielder Juan Mata has left Stamford Bridge to join Manchester United.
April 26 Manchester United can look forward to "better years" after winning the League Cup and qualifying for the Europa League semi-finals, manager Jose Mourinho has said as he begins to take stock of his first season at the Premier League club.