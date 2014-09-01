LONDON, Sept 1 Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp has again joined forces with Sandro after snapping up the Brazil midfielder from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who has played 17 times for his country, was signed by Redknapp four years ago when he was in charge of London rivals Spurs.

"Sandro's a proper footballer and a top class professional - he's an absolutely fantastic signing for us. I couldn't be more pleased," the QPR boss said in a club statement.

"He's been a massive target of mine all summer and I honestly didn't think we'd be able to pull it off. It's a real statement from the club, from the owners, to bring in a player of his undoubted ability.

"He brings energy, aggression, power and quality. They call him the Beast. He'll lead by example for us - Tottenham fans loved him and I'm sure the QPR fans will too."

Sandro, who made 106 appearances at White Hart Lane, said working with Redknapp again was the driving force behind his switch to promoted Premier League club QPR.

"I like new challenges and this is one I'm really looking forward to," he said.

"Working again with Harry, who I share a great relationship with, is very special to me." (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Tony Jimenez)