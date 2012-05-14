LONDON May 14 Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes will play on for another season, the Premier League club's manager Alex Ferguson said on Monday.

The 37-year-old former England international quit at the end of the 2010-11 campaign but came out of retirement in January and played a key role in helping United finish second in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

Despite playing only half the season, Scholes finished third in the vote for England's Footballer of the Year, behind Arsenal striker Robin van Persie and United team mate Wayne Rooney.

(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Dave Thompson)