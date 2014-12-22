LONDON Dec 22 German World Cup winner Andre Schuerrle has ruled out a move away from Chelsea despite failing to secure a regular starting place this season.

Schuerrle has been troubled by injury and illness since helping his country to the World Cup title in July and says he has no intention of leaving the Premier League leaders.

"The last few weeks I have been able to intensively train and fight myself back into the team," said the forward in his online blog (www.sportupyourlife) on Monday. "Things are getting better.

"Nevertheless, in a phase with less operating time, transfer rumours are always coming up. Of course I want to be on the pitch as much as possible and score goals for my club," added Schuerrle ahead of Monday night's league game at Stoke City.

"In a team like Chelsea, with many top players, you have to prove yourself again and again....but this is not an issue for me. I feel comfortable here and would not think of such a thing."

Schuerrle, who joined the Stamford Bridge club from Bayer Leverkusen for 18 million pounds ($28.10 million) in June 2013, scored twice in Germany's 7-1 World Cup semi-final drubbing of hosts Brazil in July.

However, he has started only 10 of Chelsea's 25 games in all competitions this season.

