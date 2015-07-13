LONDON, July 13 Manchester United have signed Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger from Bayern Munich on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 30-year-old World Cup winner came through the youth ranks at Bayern and has spent 13 seasons with the Bavarians, winning the Bundesliga title eight times.

Schweinsteiger joined for a transfer fee reported in British media to be 14.4 million pounds ($22.37 million).

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Bayern Munich, it has been an incredible journey and I didn't take the decision to leave lightly. Manchester United is the only club that I would have left Munich for," the midfielder told United's website.

"I feel ready for this new and exciting challenge in what I regard as the most competitive league in the world and I am looking forward to working with Louis van Gaal again."

Schweinsteiger made 536 appearances for Bayern since his debut in 2002, also winning seven German Cups and the Champions League in 2013. ($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)