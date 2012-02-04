Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 4 English Premier League top scorers on Saturday. 22 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 13 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 12 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 10 Clint Dempsey (Fulham) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea) Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 8 Steve Morison (Norwich City) Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers) Danny Graham (Swansea City) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Dimitar Berbatov (Manchester United) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Grant Holt (Norwich City) Scott Sinclair (Swansea City) Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)