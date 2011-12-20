Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Dec 20 Top scorers of the English Premier League on Tuesday 15 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 12 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 10 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 8 Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea) Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Grant Holt (Norwich City) 6 Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Steve Morison (Norwich City) Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 5 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) Darren Bent (Aston Villa) Clint Dempsey (Fulham) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) David Silva (Manchester City) Nani (Manchester United) Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) Danny Graham (Swansea City) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion)
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.