Soccer-AC Milan sign Porto striker Andre Silva
June 12 Italy's AC Milan have signed striker Andre Silva from Porto for a fee that could rise to 40 million euros ($44.8 million), the Portuguese club said on Monday.
Dec 30 English Premier League top scorers on Friday. 16 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 14 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 13 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 10 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 9 Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) 7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Grant Holt (Norwich City) Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 6 Clint Dempsey (Fulham) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Nani (Manchester United) Steve Morison (Norwich City) Danny Graham (Swansea City) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
SINGAPORE, June 12 Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli was delighted to start his tenure with a win against bitter rivals Brazil last week and will now look to try out new attacking formations in Tuesday's friendly against Singapore.