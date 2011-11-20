UPDATE 3-Cristiano Ronaldo denies accusations of tax fraud in Spain
* Ronaldo denies any wrongdoing (Recasts with Ronaldo denial)
Nov 20 English Premier League top scorers on Sunday. 13 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 10 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 9 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 8 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 6 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) 5 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa)
Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers) 4 Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
David Silva (Manchester City)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City)
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
* Ronaldo denies any wrongdoing (Recasts with Ronaldo denial)
PARIS, June 13 Fans at the Stade de France paid tribute to the victims of the recent militant attacks in Manchester and London before a soccer friendly between France and England on Tuesday.