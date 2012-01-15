Soccer-Stones can handle England midfield role, says manager Southgate
June 13 England defender John Stones has the ability play as a holding midfielder, manager Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his team's friendly against France on Tuesday.
Jan 15 Top scorers of the English Premier League on Sunday 18 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 15 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 14 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 13 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 12 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) 10 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 9 Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 8 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) Steve Morison (Norwich City) 7 Darren Bent (Aston Villa) Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Grant Holt (Norwich City) Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers) Danny Graham (Swansea City) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
June 13 England defender John Stones has the ability play as a holding midfielder, manager Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his team's friendly against France on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 12 The draw for the first round of next season's English League Cup, which has been re-branded the Carabao Cup, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, organisers said on Monday.