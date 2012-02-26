Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English Premier League on Sunday 23 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 17 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 13 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 11 Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Clint Dempsey (Fulham) Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) Grant Holt (Norwich City) Danny Graham (Swansea City) Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa) Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion) 8 Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Steve Morison (Norwich City) Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Dimitar Berbatov (Manchester United) Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City) Scott Sinclair (Swansea City) Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)