Soccer-Wolves sign Portuguese defender Miranda
June 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed defender Roderick Miranda from Portuguese club Rio Ave on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Championship side have announced.
Nov 27 Top scorers of the English Premier League on Sunday 13 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 10 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 9 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 7 Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 6 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) 5 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa)
Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 4 John Terry (Chelsea)
Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
David Silva (Manchester City)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Anthony Pilkington (Norwich City)
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City)
Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion)
Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic)
June 14 Championship side Birmingham City have signed goalkeeper David Stockdale from promoted Brighton Hove and Albion on a three-year-deal, making him new manager Harry Redknapp's first signing.