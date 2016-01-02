FACTBOX-Details of U.S.-China trade agreement

CHICAGO, May 12 The United States and China on Friday said they had agreed on steps to boost access to each other's markets for key agriculture and financial products. The agreements were part of 100 days of trade talks that began last month. Here are 10 facts the U.S. Commerce Department released about the deal: China will allow U.S. imports of beef by July 16 at the latest. The countries will hold one more round of technical consultations before shipments begin.