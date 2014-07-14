Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
July 14 Scotland will host England for the first time in 15 years when the sides meet in a friendly on Nov. 18, the Football Association announced on Monday.
The teams have not met in Scotland since England won a European championship playoff first leg tie in 1999, with last year's friendly at Wembley the first time the teams had played each other since the return leg.
The match will be played at Glasgow's Celtic Park due to the renovation of Hampden Park. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.