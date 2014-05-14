LONDON May 14 A Premier League committee will meet next week and is expected to decide what action, if any, to take against chief executive Richard Scudamore over sexist emails he sent.

The Premier League is coming under mounting pressure to act after a Sunday newspaper revealed details of private emails, exposed by a female employee, that the 54-year-old Scudamore sent to friends.

The situation is expected to be high on the agenda when the audit and remuneration committee, led by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, next meets.

"There is a standing meeting of the A&R committee scheduled next week and the issue may be discussed," a Premier League spokesman said.

Scudamore, who has previously backed equality for women in football, has apologised for comments that were described as "completely unacceptable" by Sports Minister Helen Grant.

The Football Association has said the matter is for the Premier League to deal with, although chairman Greg Dyke described the content of the emails as "totally inappropriate".

Heather Rabbatts, who chairs the FA's Inclusion Advisory Board, said a special meeting of the IAB would be held on Tuesday and asked the Premier League to respond before then on the steps it will take.

Australian Moya Dodd, one of three women on the executive committee of world football's governing body FIFA, told a panel at the Soccerex Asian Forum in Jordan this week that she was dismayed by Scudamore's comments.

"It's disappointing the way women are sometimes talked about when people think nobody's listening and nobody's watching," said Dodd, a lawyer who is also a vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation.

According to media reports, Scudamore - who has helped make the Premier League the most lucrative in the world since he took over as chief executive in 1999 - earns more than 1.2 million pounds ($2 million) a year.

The competition now has a global TV rights deal worth more than 5 billion pounds over three years. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)