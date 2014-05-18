May 18 The Premier League defended its working environment on Sunday, saying it remained committed to treating all staff fairly following the scandal over sexist emails sent by chief executive Richard Scudamore.

Football Association board member Heather Rabbatts, who will chair an FA inclusion advisory board (IAB) meeting on Tuesday to examine the case, accused the Premier League of having a "closed culture of sexism" after it was revealed Scudamore sent sexist emails to friends.

But the Premier League said in a statement: "We do not recognise this characterisation of the working environment at the Premier League, nor do we believe that it can be supported by the facts."

An audit and remuneration committee, led by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, will meet on Monday to discuss the case.

"The Premier League continues to be fully committed to treating all staff fairly and on merit, regardless of gender," the statement said.

"The chief executive has already apologised for any offence caused and a proper review of all the evidence is now under way within the Premier League's established and rigorous procedures."

The 54-year-old Scudamore, who according to media reports earns some 1.2 million pounds ($2 million) a year, took over as chief executive in 1999. He has helped make the Premier League the most lucrative in the world with global TV rights worth more than five billion pounds ($8.4 billion) over three years.

($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Clare Lovell)