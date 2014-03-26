LONDON Lowly Scunthorpe United in the fourth tier of English football equalled a 125-year record when manager Russ Wilcox made it 23 unbeaten games from the start of his reign.

On their manager's 50th birthday, Wilcox's side won 2-0 at Cheltenham on Tuesday to match the feat of William Sudell of Preston North End in 1889.

"To go 23 league games undefeated is crazy really. It's half a season. There has to be massive credit to everybody involved - the players, the staff; everybody," Wilcox told the club website (www.scunthorpe-united.co.uk).

The chairman of the League Managers Association and former Leeds United boss Howard Wilkinson described Wilcox as "an inspirational story for any would be coach or manager."

Scunthorpe, who last lost a league match in November before Wilcox took over, are second in League Two and well-placed to gain promotion.

