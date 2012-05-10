LONDON May 10 The current season has been voted the best since the Premier League began 20 years ago according to the League's panel of experts, chief executive Richard Scudamore said on Thursday.

For the first time since the Premier League replaced the Football League's First Division as the top flight in England in 1992-93, the title, Champions League places and relegation issues are all being decided on Sunday, the final day of the campaign.

Scudamore, chairman of the judging panel, said: "We've never had a season in our 20 where all three things - title, Champions League places and relegation too - have gone down to the last day.

"Generally, everyone's upped their game. Teams are going for victories more and there's lots of attacking football and lots of goals.

"Many great players and great managers have come together to create the excitement we've seen and it's a wonderful cocktail to have. Long may it continue."

The title will be decided on Sunday with either Manchester City or Manchester United finishing first while Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are contesting the two Champions League places.

At the bottom, Queens Park Rangers and Bolton Wanderers will both hope to avoid being relegated with Blackburn Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Season Award is one of six decided by a panel of leading football figures, journalists and commentators. Remaining winners will be announced over the coming week, before a presentation ceremony on Tuesday when the player and manager of the 20 Seasons will be announced. (Editing by Clare Fallon)