LONDON Birmingham City suffered a humiliating 8-0 defeat to record-breaking Bournemouth at St Andrew's in The Championship on Saturday, the club's biggest home loss in their 139-year history.

The second tier Midlands team, who were playing in the Premier League just three years ago, crashed to their record reverse at the end of a week in which they sacked their manager Lee Clark.

The managerless outfit have plummeted to one from bottom of the Championship after a hammering which tops the three times previously in league football that they have conceded seven goals at home, the last time being against West Bromwich Albion in 1960.

The eight-goal margin of defeat also equals their all-time worst league losses, 9-1 at Sheffield Wednesday in 1930 and at Blackburn in 1895 in the old first division.

The seventh-minute sending off of Birmingham's David Edgar was pivotal in the defeat but the home side were already a goal down and Marc Pugh went on to score a hat-trick as Bournemouth enjoyed their biggest-ever league win, topping their 7-0 rout of Swindon in Division Three South in 1956.

