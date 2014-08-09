* Derby grab late goal to beat promoted Rotherham 1-0

* Wigan grab last-gasp equaliser in 2-2 Reading draw

* Hyypia's Brighton lose 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday

By Sam Holden

LONDON, Aug 9 Derby County began their English Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over promoted Rotherham United on Saturday thanks to a late Jeff Hendrick goal for Steve McClaren's side.

The former England manager steered Derby to last season's playoff final, which they lost to Queens Park Rangers, but they got off to a winning start in their bid for automatic promotion.

"The result is very important, we always look for a performance but there was enough good play that shows we will get better and grow from this," McClaren told the BBC.

"Rotherham were excellent, they were very disciplined and worked hard and they made it very difficult for us. If they keep playing like that they will have no problems."

Derby stole an early march on fellow promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion, with both of last season's defeated playoff semi-finalists failing to win.

Wigan, the 2013 FA Cup winners, snatched a stoppage-time equaliser through James McArthur to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Reading while ex-Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia's Brighton tenure began with a 1-0 loss to visitors Sheffield Wednesday.

PEARCE RETURNS

Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce enjoyed his first game in charge of Nottingham Forest, who he regularly captained having made over 400 appearances for the club as a player, with a 2-0 home win over crisis-club Blackpool.

A mass exodus of 27 players left Blackpool with a squad of eight players, and no goalkeeper, for much of the pre-season.

The arrival of 12 players in 12 days prior to the season meant they could field a team for the match at Forest but could fill only four of the allotted seven substitute spots.

Michail Antonio and Chris Burke struck in the first half for the hosts as a disjointed Blackpool display indicated it could be a long season for their threadbare squad and the fans.

"All things considered I think it was a good result and we will build on that," said Forest manager Pearce.

"I thought we played very well in the first half but we tailed off in the second half, which disappointed me. I want my players to know we have to set our stall out, but there were mitigating circumstances today," he added.

Leeds United lost 2-0 at Millwall under their new boss Dave Hockaday, who was a shock appointment by owner Massimo Cellino having had no experience as a manager in league football, while Middlesbrough beat visiting Birmingham City by the same score.

Promoted Brentford secured a 1-1 home draw with Charlton Athletic thanks to a late goal by substitute Tommy Smith while Huddersfield Town were thrashed 4-0 at home by Bournemouth and Watford beat Bolton Wanders 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

Fulham begin life in the Championship, after relegation from the Premier League last season, at Ipswich Town later on Saturday while fellow relegated side Norwich City visit promoted Wolverhampton Wanders on Sunday.

Cardiff City, who also lost their top-flight status last term, kicked off with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Friday. (Reporting By Sam Holden)